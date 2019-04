By The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican upholds conviction of Guam’s ousted archbishop for sexually abusing minors and adds further penalty on appeal.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vatican upholds conviction of Guam’s ousted archbishop for sexually abusing minors and adds further penalty on appeal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.