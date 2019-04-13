202
UK police arrest 4 Sri Lankans for suspected extremist links

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 3:14 am 04/13/2019 03:14am
LONDON (AP) — British police say four men from Sri Lanka have been arrested on suspicion of belonging to a banned extremist organization.

Police said Friday night they are suspected of violating the Terrorism Act.

The four men are being questioned at a police station in Bedfordshire northeast of London.

Police say the men arrived on an international flight at Luton Airport Wednesday night.

The men have not been identified and have not been charged. Police say the investigation is continuing.

