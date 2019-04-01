202
Trolleybus-tram collision injures dozens Czech city of Brno

By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 9:52 am 04/01/2019 09:52am
In this handout photo taken on Monday April 1, 2019, firemen stand by a tram that has collided with trolleybus in Brno, Czech Republic. Officials say a tram collided with a trolleybus head on in the Czech second largest city, injuring dozens of passengers. Michaela Bothova, a spokeswoman for the rescue service says at least five people have suffered serious injuries while another 20 passengers were injured lightly. (HZS JMK via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — Authorities say a head-on collision between a streetcar and a trolleybus in the Czech Republic’s second-largest city has injured up to 40 people.

Firefighters said the crash on a busy downtown street in Brno Monday afternoon injured passengers on the bus and the streetcar was empty except for the driver.

Rescue service spokeswoman Michaela Bothova said at least people suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

