Thousands at funeral for Bosnian govt critic slain in ambush

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 8:53 am 04/25/2019 08:53am
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people in Bosnia have attended the funeral of a prominent businessman and government critic who was gunned down this week in a mafia-style ambush.

Slavisa Krunic, who owned several businesses including a private security firm, Sector Security, was buried Thursday in his home village outside the northern Bosnian city of Banja Luka. Krunic was slain Monday in a late-night ambush outside his family home by men believed to have been hired assassins.

Krunic’s bodyguard and one of the attackers were also killed in the execution, which sparked a shootout. After the attack, critics of the ruling Bosnian Serb nationalist party and its hard-line leader, Milorad Dodik, have voiced fears that they too might be targeted.

