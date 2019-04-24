202
Specialist says Notre Dame organ unharmed by fire

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 6:39 am 04/24/2019 06:39am
FILE - In this Thursday, May 2, 2013 file photo, Philippe Lefebvre, 64, plays the organ at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file)

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame cathedral’s 8,000-pipe organ has escaped undamaged from the flames that engulfed the building last week.

Pascal Quoirin, a specialist who restored the Notre Dame organ in 2017, has checked the instrument and says it did not suffer any damage in the blaze that destroyed most of the roof.

Quoirin said “after two hours spent examining the instrumental part, I did not notice any damage that could have been caused by the fire.”

According to Quoirin, the thermometer inside the organ showed that the temperature did not rise above 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheit) on the day of the fire, ensuring no damage to the electronic components or pipes.

Quoirin recommends protecting the instrument with a waterproof case, to dusting it and playing it regularly during the restoration work.

