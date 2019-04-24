202
Home » Europe News » Slovak prime minister to…

Slovak prime minister to meet with Trump in May

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 6:16 am 04/24/2019 06:16am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo , Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. Pellegrini says he has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to meet him next month in Washington, it was reported on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, FIle)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s prime minister says he has been invited by U.S. President Donald Trump to meet him next month in Washington.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini says he will meet Trump in the White House on May 3.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” in former Czechoslovakia and the 15th anniversary of Slovakia’s membership in NATO.

Pellegrini says the economic and defense cooperation between the two countries and defense spending will be on the agenda on their talks. Slovakia recently signed a deal to buy 14 F-16 military jets from Lockheed Martin as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.

Pellegrini said on Wednesday he would also like to discuss Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on cars and car parts imported from Europe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!