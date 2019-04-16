202
Home » Europe News » Russian court sends Norwegian…

Russian court sends Norwegian man to prison for espionage

By The Associated Press April 16, 2019 5:57 am 04/16/2019 05:57am
Share
Norwegian national Frode Berg, who is accused of spying on Russia, speaks with his lawyer Ilya Novikov from inside a glass cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A Moscow court has found Berg guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday found a Norwegian man guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 14 years in a high-security prison.

Retired Norwegian border inspector Frode Berg was arrested in Moscow in December 2017 and accused of collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines for Norwegian intelligence.

Prosecutors asserted that Berg was caught with documents he had received from an employee of a military facility who was shadowed by Russian intelligence.

Berg denied the charges and his lawyer has called him a victim of a setup.

For years, the 63-year-old Berg had been a well-known figure in the Russian-Norwegian border area, taking an active role in cultural and humanitarian exchange projects.

Berg’s lawyer, Ilya Novikov, told the Interfax news agency that he and his client “do not see any point in” appealing the verdict but instead would submit a plea for a presidential pardon.

Berg’s trial came up in talks between President Vladimir Putin and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in St. Petersburg last week. Asked about a possible pardon, Putin said he would wait for the verdict before weighing pleas for one.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!