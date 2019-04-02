202
Home » Europe News » Russian company to finish…

Russian company to finish helicopter facility in Venezuela

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 2:25 pm 04/02/2019 02:25pm
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — An executive at a Russian state-owned company says it will finish building a facility for repair and maintenance of Russian helicopters in Venezuela by the end of the year.

Igor Chechikov, deputy chief executive at Russian Helicopters, told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that all the necessary equipment has been delivered to Venezuela and that the construction should be completed this year.

Russia has been a major backer of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, supplying his government with weapons and providing loans.

Russia last week inaugurated a training center for Venezuelan pilots who fly Russian aircraft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!