202
Home » Europe News » Russia, Turkey, Iran back…

Russia, Turkey, Iran back Syrian territorial integrity

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 11:03 am 04/10/2019 11:03am
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers from Russia, Iran and Turkey are calling for Syria’s territorial integrity to be preserved as remarks from Israel and the United States have renewed long-standing land disputes.

The legislators from parliament foreign affairs committees met Wednesday in Moscow for a special session on Syria.

Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti quoted Iranian parliament member Heshmatollah Falahatpishe as saying the discussion “was a good beginning.”

Falahatpishe continued: “We confirmed the necessity of preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, especially regarding the Golan Heights.”

President Donald Trump last month signed a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel annexed during a 1967 war.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!