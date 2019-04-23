202
Putin views launch of new submarine to carry nuclear drones

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 2:30 pm 04/23/2019 02:30pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a visit a shipyard in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Putin said the government will pursue an ambitious navy modernization effort. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has watched the launch of a new submarine intended to carry prospective underwater nuclear drones — a doomsday weapon capable of causing a devastating tsunami.

During Tuesday’s visit to a military shipyard in St. Petersburg, Putin viewed the departure of the Belgorod nuclear submarine at the Sevmash plant in Severodvinsk in northwestern Russia via a teleconference.

The navy said the submarine designed to carry Poseidon drones is set to enter service next year.

Poseidon can target coastal areas with a heavy nuclear weapon, causing a devastating tsunami wave. Putin has said its tests have been successful.

He first mentioned the nuclear-powered drone among an array of other new weapons in a state-of-the nation address last year, saying they would render U.S. missile defense systems useless.

