202
Home » Europe News » Putin says he may…

Putin says he may weigh pardon for Norwegian man after trial

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 12:50 pm 04/09/2019 12:50pm
Share
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg, left, gestures while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will wait for the trial of a Norwegian man jailed on espionage charges to wrap up before weighing pleas for a pardon.

Frode Berg was arrested in Moscow in December 2017. His lawyer said that Berg, a retired Norwegian border inspector, is the victim of a setup.

Putin commented on the case Tuesday as he sat down for talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg on the sidelines of an Arctic forum in St. Petersburg. Asked by reporters if he would pardon Berg, he responded that “only a convicted person can be pardoned” and added that “we shall see what can be done” after the trial ends.

Russian prosecutors said Berg was accused of collecting information about Russian nuclear submarines for Norwegian intelligence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!