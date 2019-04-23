202
Prominent Bosnian Serb businessman killed in ambush

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 5:43 am 04/23/2019 05:43am
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A prominent Bosnian Serb businessman has died in what local media have described as a mafia-style execution.

Slavisa Krunic, who owns several businesses including a private security firm, was killed in his vehicle late Monday as he approached his family home outside the northern Bosnian city of Banja Luka. Krunic is known as a vocal critic of the ruling nationalist party.

Krunic’s bodyguard and one of the attackers were also killed. His driver sustained serious injuries, police said.

