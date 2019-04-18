Portuguese truckers end strike that caused gas shortages

202
By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 5:54 am 04/18/2019 05:54am
Drivers queue at a gas station in Braga, northern Portugal, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A strike over pay and working conditions by some 800 truckers who transport hazardous materials prompted a rush to fill tanks, leaving dry hundreds of gas stations across Portugal Wednesday. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s government says truckers have called off a strike over pay and working conditions that caused hundreds of gas stations across the country to run dry.

Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos told a news conference Thursday that truckers ended their walkout after their employers agreed to start new talks later this month.

Santos says replenishing gas stations will take some time, however, and gas will not become immediately available in all areas.

The truckers want higher pay and shorter working hours.

