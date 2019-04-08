WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fugitive businessman convicted in an eavesdropping case that led to the fall of the Polish government is fighting extradition back to Poland, the Spanish authorities holding him said Monday. Marek…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A fugitive businessman convicted in an eavesdropping case that led to the fall of the Polish government is fighting extradition back to Poland, the Spanish authorities holding him said Monday.

Marek Falenta was convicted of organizing the secret recordings of top Polish politicians in 2013 and 2014, creating a scandal that contributed to the defeat in 2015 of a pro-EU government and the election of a populist right-wing party.

Falenta, who was described as a multi-millionaire by the Spanish authorities, was sentenced to 2½ years in prison but fled Poland first. He was captured in Spain on Friday.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Court, which typically handles extradition cases, said Monday that a judge over the weekend ordered Falenta sent to a jail where he is to remain in custody until his extradition can be decided.

During his preliminary hearing Saturday, Falenta refused to agree to be extradited to Poland, said the spokesman, who was not authorized to be identified by name in media reports.

While the extradition could still happen eventually, Falenta’s refusal prolongs the procedure, by weeks or perhaps even months, and gives him the opportunity to have his case examined again.

Falenta’s many business interests including importing coal from Russia. Polish media have reported that he owed millions of dollars to a company with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading some to suspect a Russian role in the affair.

The former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, now a top EU leader, has also alluded in the past to a possible Russian role.

Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz, a former interior minister who was caught in the recordings, welcomed the arrest of Falenta, but said “now we are waiting to find out who stands behind them.”

Sienkiewicz was heard on tape discussing a possible change of finance minister with the head of the central bank, Marek Belka. Belka wanted the finance minister removed and offered in return to help the government in case of an economic downturn — something that would be a violation of the bank’s independence.

The recordings also revealed politicians using vulgar language and running up high bills for the government by dining on delicacies like baby octopus, creating a sense of them as elites who were out of touch with the problems of normal people. The foreign minister of the time, Radek Sikorski, was also caught describing Poland’s alliance with the United States as “worthless.”

The scandal sparked by the recordings contributed to the 2015 defeat of a pro-EU government that for seven years was led by Tusk before he took up his post in Brussels.

Law and Justice, the populist right-wing party that came to power instead, has eroded the independence of the judiciary, the right to assembly and media freedom. It has also been accused of eroding democratic standards with anti-refugee rhetoric and messages of hate against LGBT people.

Spanish police said they and their Polish colleagues arrested Falenta on Friday in an upscale apartment in Cullera, a coastal town near Valencia.

He threatened to jump from the balcony of the ninth story apartment, but police managed to calm him down and convince him to turn himself in without any further trouble, Spanish police said.

