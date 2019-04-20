202
Home » Europe News » Police in northern Greece…

Police in northern Greece stop truck with 59 migrants inside

By The Associated Press April 20, 2019 5:29 am 04/20/2019 05:29am
Share

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have stopped a truck with stolen license plates and found 59 undocumented migrants inside.

The truck was stopped Friday afternoon on the highway about 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of Thessaloniki, because it had Bulgarian license plates that had been reported stolen. Behind a few boxes of insulation materials lay the 59 migrants, about half from Somalia and the rest from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Palestine and Sudan, police announced Saturday.

The migrants told police they had paid 1,500 euros ($1,690) each to a trafficker in Turkey who helped them cross into Greece by boat, before boarding the truck.

The 61-year-old Bulgarian driver was arrested.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!