202
Home » Europe News » Pharmaceuticals giant Bayer to…

Pharmaceuticals giant Bayer to cut 4,500 jobs in Germany

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 8:06 am 04/09/2019 08:06am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Pharma and chemicals giant Bayer says it is cutting 4,500 jobs in its home market of Germany.

Bayer said Tuesday that the positions are part of 12,000 job cuts around announced last year. The company currently has about 32,100 employees in Germany.

Bayer is fighting the fallout from lawsuits over the alleged carcinogenic effects of Roundup, a weed killer it acquired with the purchase of American agrochemicals rival Monsanto. Bayer says that scientific evidence shows the product is safe and regulators have supported that conclusion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!