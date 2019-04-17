Notre Dame prompts discussions on disparity in church fires

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Worldwide pledges of money to restore fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has prompted a conversation about whether three African American churches recently gutted by arson are being overlooked. Twitter users…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Worldwide pledges of money to restore fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has prompted a conversation about whether three African American churches recently gutted by arson are being overlooked.

Twitter users took note of the massive attention on the Notre Dame rebuilding effort and urged followers to support the destroyed Louisiana churches.

Some online commenters said the greater focus on Notre Dame was understandable given its history, size and artistic significance. Others said the disparate reactions were examples of traditions and sacred places of racial and religious minorities are undervalued in America.

As concerns were posted on social media, donations to the Louisiana churches surged. A crowdfunding campaign that had totaled about $300,000 soared to $1.5 million by Wednesday night.

