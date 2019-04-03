202
North Macedonia: All 4 people on crashed plane found dead

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 9:59 am 04/03/2019 09:59am
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s police say there are no survivors after a small private plane with four members of a Bulgarian family on board crashed into a mountain in a central region of the country.

The bodies of a man aged 49, a 47-year-old woman and two girls aged 18 and 14 — believed to be a couple and their two daughters — were recovered from the crash site Wednesday. The cause of Tuesday’s crash was not clear.

Interior Ministry spokesman Toni Angelovski said police teams located the wreckage of the Cessna aircraft about 5 kilometers (3 miles) northwest of the 2,500-meter (8,200-foot) summit of Mount Jakupica.

The plane, piloted by the man, was traveling from Ohrid in North Macedonia to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, when it disappeared from radar systems.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

