202
Home » Europe News » Man dies after hijacking…

Man dies after hijacking bus in Slovenia capital

By The Associated Press April 5, 2019 6:31 am 04/05/2019 06:31am
Share

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian police say a man has died upon being arrested after he hijacked a public bus in the capital Ljubljana.

Senior police official Stojan Belsak said Friday that an autopsy will determine the cause of death of the 48-year-old man from the central city of Kranj.

The man on Thursday was carrying a screwdriver and threatened to kill the bus driver and seven passengers unless the bus was directed toward a highway. Belsak says police intercepted the bus before it reached the highway. Police say they used tear gas to stop the man from escaping and they then handcuffed him. No shots were apparently fired.

Belsak says the man is known to have had psychological problems.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!