Hungarian PM Orban launches campaign with anti-migrant plan

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister is launching his party’s campaign for the European Parliamentary elections in May by presenting a seven-point plan against immigration.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday called for migration to be controlled by national governments, not European Union bureaucrats. He repeated his view that no country should be forced to accept immigrants against its will.

Orban also urged the EU to stop funding civic groups that support asylum-seekers and said “no one in Europe should suffer discrimination” because they are Christians.

Orban also lashed out again at EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, saying he was “firmly responsible” for Britain’s Brexit morass and “the migrant invasion.”

All EU nations will hold national votes for lawmakers for the European Parliament from May 23-26. Hungary’s vote is May 26.

