Human rights groups highlight rise in Greek minority attacks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A report by human rights groups says the number of violent attacks on minorities in Greece increased in 2018, and the authors are expressing concern that divisive campaign rhetoric ahead of…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A report by human rights groups says the number of violent attacks on minorities in Greece increased in 2018, and the authors are expressing concern that divisive campaign rhetoric ahead of European and national elections this year could lead to a further rise.

The Racist Violence Recording Network, made up of 46 organizations including the Greek branches of the Red Cross and Amnesty International, reported 117 serious incidents last year.

Most of the attacks were carried out against migrants and refugees but also included violence motivated by homophobia, religious hatred, and the skin color of Greek citizens. The report was published Thursday.

The group recorded 102 serious incidents in 2017 and 95 the year before. In the last year of national elections, in 2015, there were 273 attacks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.