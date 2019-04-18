202
Greece: Anarchist group claims grenade at Russian Consulate

By The Associated Press April 18, 2019 1:46 pm 04/18/2019 01:46pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An anarchist group has claimed responsibility for a hand grenade that caused minor damage to the Russian Consulate in Athens.

A group calling itself Revenge Plot, Mikhail Zhlobitsky Cell said the explosive was intended as “revenge” for a suicide bomb attack by a Russian teenager last year.

A post on a Greek left-wing site said the teen, Mikhail Zhlobitsky, was an anarchist who died in an attack on the Akhrangelsk office of Russia’s domestic security agency that injured three people.

No one was hurt by the grenade that was thrown at the Russian Consulate on March 22. Police said at the time that cameras captured two people on a motorbike throwing a small object at the fence by a security guard’s post.

Topics:
Europe News World News
