Germany arrests man accused of helping recruit for IS group

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 3:32 am 04/17/2019 03:32am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a man suspected of joining the Islamic State group in Syria and later helping send another new recruit for IS from Germany to Syria.

Federal prosecutors said the 28-year-old German national, identified only as Volkan L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Hamburg on Wednesday. He is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say that he traveled to Syria in November 2013 to join IS and underwent military training. They say he returned to Germany in March 2014 and turned his attention to finding new recruits.

He is accused of helping organize travel to Syria for one such person in summer 2014, acting as a go-between between the recruit and an IS member in Syria.

