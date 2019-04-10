Fugitive UK man wanted in speedboat death extradited

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A British man wanted for the manslaughter of a woman who died when his speedboat crashed while they were on a date in London has been extradited from Georgia. Jack Shepherd,…

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A British man wanted for the manslaughter of a woman who died when his speedboat crashed while they were on a date in London has been extradited from Georgia.

Jack Shepherd, 31, jumped bail before his trial, where he was found guilty of killing 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in the crash on the River Thames in London in 2015. He was tried in absentia last year and sentenced to six years.

The web designer showed up at a police station in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, in January to turn himself in. He was put on a flight to London Wednesday following a Georgian court’s ruling last month to extradite him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.