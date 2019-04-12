Germany, France offer to take over 40 migrants from NGO ship

202
By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 12:49 pm 04/12/2019 12:49pm
Migrants stand on the dock of the Sea-Watch rescue ship after being rescued in the waters off Libya Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch says the ship it operates in the central Mediterranean Sea has rescued 64 migrants in waters off Libya. Sea-Watch wrote Wednesday on Twitter that the people brought to safety from a rubber dinghy included 10 women, five children and a newborn baby. The group said it carried out the rescue off the coast of Zuwarah after Libyan authorities couldn't be reached. Sea-Watch is asking Italy or Malta to open a port to the rescue ship, the Alan Kurdi. (Fabian Heinz/Sea-eye.org via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Germany and France said Friday they are prepared to take in more than half of the rescued migrants on board a rescue ship in the Mediterranean that has been stranded at sea for nine days.

In a tweet, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said France, along with Germany and some other European countries which he didn’t identify, had agreed to welcome migrants out of “solidarity” to allow them to disembark in Valletta, Malta.

France, he said, is ready to take in 20 of the migrants on board the Alan Kurdi.

Germany’s interior ministry later tweeted that Germany was offering to take in up to 22 people. The German humanitarian aid group Sea-Eye had 64 rescued migrants in total on board the boat, including two women who were evacuated from the ship this week for medical reasons.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said his country is refusing to allow port access to the ship, saying that the NGO should have headed to Tunisia, the nearest safe port to the rescue spot. Italy has also refused entry.

