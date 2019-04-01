Dozens of Spanish Civil War victims reburied 80 years later

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Marking eight decades since the end of the Spanish Civil War, the remains of 46 unidentified victims of the conflict have been reburied in the northern city of Pamplona. More than…

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Marking eight decades since the end of the Spanish Civil War, the remains of 46 unidentified victims of the conflict have been reburied in the northern city of Pamplona.

More than 500,000 people died in the 1936-1939 war between rebel nationalist forces led by Gen. Francisco Franco and defenders of the short-lived Spanish republic.

Franco declared victory on April 1, 1939 and ruled with an iron fist until his death in 1975. Around 114,000 victims from the war and his dictatorship remain unidentified.

Those buried on Monday had been exhumed from mass graves by relatives’ associations with local governments’ funding. DNA tests are still inconclusive.

Spain’s Socialist government has promised a national plan to carry out exhumations if they stay in power in an election later this month.

