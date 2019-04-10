202
Detained US investor in Russia may get house arrest

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 6:50 am 04/10/2019 06:50am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian law enforcement has applied to have detained U.S. investor Michael Calvey released on house arrest pending a trial on charges of embezzlement.

The Moscow City Court says the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, filed an application to be reviewed Thursday regarding Calvey and a Russian colleague.

Calvey and five colleagues have been in custody since February on allegations of embezzlement involving a Russian bank where Calvey’s firm, Baring Vostok, has a controlling stake. They all deny wrongdoing.

Calvey’s arrest sent shockwaves through the Moscow business community, as he had avoided political controversy and helped develop Russian tech companies.

A French colleague of Calvey, Philippe Delpal, had his custody period prolonged Tuesday.

Baring Vostok has said the case results from a dispute between shareholders at a Russian bank and maintains its staff acted legally.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
