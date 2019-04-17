202
Denmark: Man suspected of placing grenade in Copenhagen

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 5:22 am 04/17/2019 05:22am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been jailed for 27 days on suspicion of placing a functioning hand grenade on a square a neighborhood in Copenhagen with a large population of immigrants.

The grenade didn’t explode. The man, who was not identified, also allegedly issued a death threat against anti-Muslim provocateur Rasmus Paludan, who had been planning a demonstration in the area.

The man appeared in court Wednesday before being remanded in custody.

Danish police have in recent days issued repeated one-day demonstration bans against Paludan after counter-demonstrators clashed with police. Police now have banned Paludan from staging any demonstrations in greater Copenhagen until next week.

Paludan has held dozens of anti-Muslim demonstrations across Denmark under heavy police protection in recent months.

