Global auto slowdown drags down Mercedes-Benz maker

By The Associated Press April 26, 2019 7:01 am 04/26/2019 07:01am
FILE - In this Sunday, April 24, 2016 file photo Dieter Zetsche, CEO of the Daimler AG speaks next to the new Mercedes Benz E-Class Long Wheelbase during the world premiere ahead of the Auto China 2016 exhibition in Beijing, China. German carmaker Daimler endured a weak start to the year, echoing troubles at other major manufacturers, as sales in the big Chinese market stuttered (AP Photo/Andy Wong, file)

LONDON (AP) — German carmaker Daimler endured a weak start to the year, echoing trouble at other major manufacturers, as a global economic slowdown weighed on sales, particularly in the big Chinese market.

The company said Friday that vehicle sales fell 4% to 773,800 units, with demand for its signature Mercedes-Benz luxury cars down slightly in almost all regions. The company noted that the overall market for cars was being weighed down by China, which saw a double-digit percentage drop in sales in the first quarter.

Daimler’s net income fell to 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first quarter from 2.3 billion euros during the same period a year earlier, while revenue dipped to 39.7 billion euros from 39.8 billion euros.

The company said that besides a fall in demand, there were problems with high inventories and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

“We cannot and will not be satisfied with this — as expected — moderate start to the year,” said Chairman Dieter Zetsche.

Daimler maintained its earnings outlook for the year despite warning that the world economy is likely to continue to slow.

