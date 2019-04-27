202
Cyprus slayings: Lake searched for bodies in suitcases

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 8:43 am 04/27/2019 08:43am
Investigators are searching for bodies with a special camera in a man-made lake near the village of Mitsero outside of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, April 27, 2019. Cyprus police are intensifying a search for the remains of more victims at locations where an army officer, who authorities say admitted to killing five women and two girls had dumped their bodies. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in Cyprus are searching a man-made lake for suitcases in which an army officer, who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls, said he stuffed the bodies of some of his victims.

A police official told the Associated Press Saturday that remote-control cameras have located a suitcase in the lake, part of a now-abandoned copper mine.

The official was speaking on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to disclose details of an ongoing investigation.

A court on Saturday extended the detention of the 35-year-old Cypriot National Guard captain for another eight days.

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested last week after the discovery of a Filipino woman’s body in an abandoned mineshaft triggered a wider investigation.

