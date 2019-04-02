202
Home » Europe News » Blast at Russian elite…

Blast at Russian elite military academy wounds 4

By The Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:48 am 04/02/2019 10:48am
Share
Soldiers guard an entrance while students evacuate from the Alexander Mozhaysky Military Space Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Russian news agencies are reporting a blast has occurred inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg which trains officers for missile defense troops. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Officials in Russia say an explosion inside an elite military academy in the country’s second-largest city has wounded four people.

An unidentified explosive device went off early Tuesday afternoon inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg, which trains officers for the army’s missile defense unit, according to acting governor Alexander Beglov.

Russia’s top investigative body says that it has launched a criminal inquiry into conspiracy to murder.

Authorities didn’t immediately give other details.

Several windows were shuttered on the second floor of the building, and dozens of cadets were being led out of the gated compound.

A local news website, Fontanka, reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device with an equivalent of 200 grams of TNT.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!