Armenian trans woman gets threats after parliament speech

By The Associated Press April 27, 2019 8:12 am 04/27/2019 08:12am
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A transgender woman whose address to the Armenian parliament caused an uproar says she has received death threats and is avoiding leaving her home because of security concerns.

Lilit Martirosian, who founded the transgender organization Right Side, told parliament’s human right committee earlier this month that her group had recorded more than 280 cases of violation of transgender rights.

The three-minute speech brought immediate criticism in parliament. The head of the human rights committee complained Martirosian violated the session’s agenda and disrespected parliament.

The next day, hundreds protested outside parliament, demanding that the podium where Martirosian spoke be fumigated.

Many Armenians resist recognizing rights of sexual minorities.

“I received many calls with threats directed against me personally. People would say I needed to be murdered, butchered,” Martirosian told the AP.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

