202
Home » Europe News » AP PHOTOS: Easter egg…

AP PHOTOS: Easter egg painting tradition alive in Germany

By The Associated Press April 14, 2019 11:18 am 04/14/2019 11:18am
Share

A Slavic minority in eastern Germany is keeping alive a long, intricate tradition of hand-painted Easter eggs that's been passed down by Sorbian families for generations. See photos.

ELSTERHEIDE, Germany (AP) — A small Slavic minority in eastern Germany is keeping alive a long, intricate tradition of hand-painted Easter eggs that’s been passed down by Sorbian families for generations.

At an Easter egg market in Elsterheide near the Saxon town of Hoyerswerda, around two dozen egg painters showed off their trade on Sunday.

Werner Zaroba said he learned the craft from his grandparents, remembering how as a child on Good Friday, “we would paint the eggs to give them to our godparents as an Easter present.”

Decades later, the elderly man sticks to the tradition. He dips the eggs into a color bath, then using fine knives he scratches delicate patterns on the surface of the eggshell.

Zaroba says it takes him up to seven hours to decorate one egg alone.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Holiday News Living News Travel News World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Today in History: April 14
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600