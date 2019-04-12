202
Home » Europe News » Anti-Roma protests take place…

Anti-Roma protests take place in Bulgarian city of Gabrovo

By The Associated Press April 12, 2019 6:03 am 04/12/2019 06:03am
Share

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Protests against the Roma community have taken place in the northern Bulgarian city of Gabrovo, sparked by an alleged attack by Roma men on a shopkeeper.

Nine people were arrested and three reported injured Thursday evening during the latest clashes between protesters and police.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, a former Gabrovo mayor, visited the city to appeal for calm, but was booed by the crowd.

Some Roma parents are keeping their children out of school, fearing for their safety if they leave their neighborhood.

Donchev said ethnic tensions in Gabrovo have existed for years. A decision was made recently to demolish derelict houses, often used illegally by Roma.

Roma, or Gypsies, make up around 5-9% of Bulgaria’s population of 7 million and are among the most disadvantaged groups in the country.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!