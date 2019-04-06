202
Home » Europe News » 6 Turkish journalists sent…

6 Turkish journalists sent to jail after losing appeals

By The Associated Press April 25, 2019 2:52 pm 04/25/2019 02:52pm
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Six former journalists and staff of an opposition newspaper in Turkey have returned to prison to serve their sentences after an appeals court confirmed their conviction on terror charges.

Cartoonist Musa Kart and five other employees of the Cumhuriyet newspaper entered prison in northwest Turkey on Thursday after an appeals court in February upheld their conviction on charges of aiding terror organizations.

The six were sentenced to less than five-year prison terms. Other Cumhuriyet employees, who were sentenced to more than five years in prison, can still appeal the verdicts at Turkey’s Supreme Court.

The paper is one of few newspapers critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their case has increased concerns over press freedom in Turkey.

The Turkish Journalists Syndicate says 133 journalists and media employees are currently in jail.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!