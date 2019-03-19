202
Home » Europe News » US backs Venezuela opposition…

US backs Venezuela opposition to take UN disarmament role

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 8:00 am 03/19/2019 08:00am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.S. diplomat says her country wants an envoy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to take up the rotating presidency of a key U.N. disarmament body in two months.

Assistant Secretary Yleem Poblete used the United States’ turn to hold the rotating presidency of the Conference on Disarmament to chronicle many U.S. concerns, including policies by Russia, Iran and China.

She said Tuesday the U.S. hopes a Guaido envoy “will be in a position” to take the conference presidency when Venezuela’s turn comes in May. The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

Venezuelan ambassador Jorge Valero, who represents President Nicolas Maduro’s government, called Poblete’s comments “absolutely absurd” and accused the Trump administration of seeking to install a “puppet president” in Venezuela.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!