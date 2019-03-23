202
Home » Europe News » Thousands rally against leaders…

Thousands rally against leaders in Serbia, Montenegro

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 4:22 pm 03/23/2019 04:22pm
Share
Protesters light candles as they gather in front of the state TV building in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Thousands of people have rallied in Serbia against populist president Aleksandar Vucic after political tensions soared last weekend when protesters burst into the state TV building angry over the station's reporting that they view as biased. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied in Serbia against populist President Aleksandar Vucic after political tensions soared last weekend when protesters burst into the state TV building angry over the station’s reporting that they view as biased.

Whistle-blowing crowds on Saturday returned in front of the public broadcaster’s headquarters in downtown Belgrade but the gathering passed without incidents.

Scuffles with police erupted inside the TV building last Saturday, and again last Sunday when demonstrators encircled the presidency building. Eighteen people were detained.

The incidents were the first in months of protests that started after thugs beat up an opposition politician in November. The demonstrators are demanding Vucic’s resignation, free elections and media and more democracy.

Thousands also rallied Saturday in neighboring Montenegro demanding resignation of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!