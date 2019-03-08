202
Home » Europe News » Spain's nursing "house of…

Spain’s nursing “house of horrors” reveals deceit of elders

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 7:03 am 03/08/2019 07:03am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Civil Guard says it has arrested six people for possibly swindling 1.8 million euros ($2 million) from elderly people held at an alleged “house of horrors.”

In a tweet, the police force said it found foreign elders locked up, drugged and often fed through tubes at the private nursing home near the southern city of Cadiz. An elderly German man and a Dutch woman were found to be in a “terrible state.”

According to the local Diario de Cadiz newspaper, a Cuban woman and a German man were among those arrested over allegations that they duped the elders to designate them as heirs.

The report said Interpol was first alerted by a friend of one of the residents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!