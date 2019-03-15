Spain fights cyberattacks, fake news ahead of key elections

MADRID (AP) — Spain is joining Europe-wide efforts to fight disinformation and online sabotage with new resources ahead of elections. Spanish deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, announced Friday that the government has readied protocols to…

MADRID (AP) — Spain is joining Europe-wide efforts to fight disinformation and online sabotage with new resources ahead of elections.

Spanish deputy prime minister, Carmen Calvo, announced Friday that the government has readied protocols to shield the April 28 general election from cyberattacks. That will take place one month before the May 26 European election.

Calvo also said the government would fight intentionally misleading or wrongful information before, during or after voting.

To that effect, the Interior Ministry announced a team of 100 officers who will scour social networks and the so-called deep-web from early April.

Spain is also joining other EU members from Monday in the launch a rapid alert system against disinformation.

