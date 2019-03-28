202
Home » Europe News » Russian activist: Open probe…

Russian activist: Open probe into Jehovah’s Witness abuse

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 12:23 pm 03/28/2019 12:23pm
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — A prominent Russian human rights activist is calling on Russia’s Investigative Committee to open a criminal case in the alleged abuse of Jehovah’s Witnesses adherents by investigators.

The religious denomination, which is banned in Russia, says seven of its believers were beaten, shocked and suffocated during interrogation in February at the Investigative Committee office in the city of Surgut.

The committee’s regional office on Wednesday denied that the injuries were inflicted during interrogation.

Lev Ponomarev, head of the For Human Rights organization, told a news conference Thursday that he would push for a criminal case.

The religion’s headquarters in the United States meanwhile said that police have raided the homes of Russian members this week in the cities of Chelyabinsk and Kirov.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!