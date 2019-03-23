202
Home » Europe News » Rally in Barcelona against…

Rally in Barcelona against new Spanish far-right party

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 4:26 pm 03/23/2019 04:26pm
Share
People shout slogans during a protest against the emergence of a far right party in Spain ahead of next month's national elections in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Spain hadn't had a far-right party for years until Vox erupted onto the political scene by winning representation in regional elections in the country's south in December. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Several hundred people have marched in Barcelona to protest the emergence of a far-right party in Spain ahead of next month’s national elections.

The protesters gathered Saturday behind a banner that read “Stop Vox, for a world without racism and fascism” in reference to the upstart Vox party. Others carried handmade signs, including one that said “There aren’t too many immigrants, there are too many racists!”

Spain hadn’t had a far-right party for years until Vox erupted onto the political scene by winning representation in regional elections in the country’s south in December.

Vox has scheduled a rally next weekend in Barcelona as part of its campaign to win seats in the national Parliament in the April 28 general elections.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!