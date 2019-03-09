Patient opens fire at Prague hospital, wounds 2

202
By The Associated Press March 9, 2019 3:56 am 03/09/2019 03:56am
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a patient has opened fire in a Prague hospital, wounding two other patients.

They say the incident occurred before midnight on Friday in the hematology ward of the Vinohrady University Hospital, where the three shared a room. The attacker was detained after he was disarmed by nurses.

One of the wounded is in a very serious condition. Police say they are investigating.

