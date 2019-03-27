202
Nationalists scuffle with police in Ukraine, 3 arrested

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 3:37 pm 03/27/2019 03:37pm
Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine and candidate for 2019 elections, arrives at the stage to deliver a speech during a election campaign rally in Khmilnyk, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Presidential elections will be held in Ukraine on 31 March 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia have arrested three people after nationalist demonstrators attempted to derail a campaign appearance by President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko has faced regular protests by ultra-right activists accusing him of corruption as he campaigned for a second five-year term in Sunday’s election.

Police said several hundred members of ultranationalist groups showed up at Poroshenko’s campaign rally in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Wednesday, demanding the jailing of Poroshenko’s associates who are accused of involvement in a military embezzlement scheme.

The local police said three activists who hurled stones and sprayed tear gas at officers were arrested.

Polls have shown popular comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy leading the race, followed by Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

