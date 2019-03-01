202
Greece: 1 wounded after car explosion, bombing suspected

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 6:30 am 03/01/2019 06:30am
Greek forensic experts search one of four damaged cars after a blast in a parking lot in the upscale Glyfada area south of Athens, Friday, March 1, 2019. Police have closed off a busy road south of Athens after a man was seriously injured in a car explosion that started a parking lot fire. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police have closed off a busy road south of Athens after a man was seriously wounded in a car explosion that started a parking lot fire.

Four cars were burned following the blast Friday morning in the upscale Glyfada area south of Athens. Authorities didn’t immediately give any other details, but confirmed that bomb squad officers were involved in the investigation.

Police were investigating reports from witnesses who said the blast occurred after the man started the ignition.

The injured man, who hasn’t been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for extensive burns.

