Germany: Syrian man goes on trial over Chemnitz stabbing

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 7:50 am 03/18/2019 07:50am
Police Officers stand in front of the court entrance prior the beginning of the trial against Alaa S. of Syria in the higher regional court in Dresden, Germany, Monday, March 18, 2019. The asylum seeker is accused together with now fugitive Iraqi asylum-seeker of having killed 35-year-old Daniel H. in Chemnitz on Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BERLIN (AP) — A Syrian asylum-seeker went on trial Monday in eastern Germany over the fatal stabbing in August of a German man that touched off far-right protests in the city of Chemnitz.

Alaa S., whose last name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws, faces charges of manslaughter for the slaying last August of Daniel Hillig.

As his trial opened in Dresden state court, where it was moved from Chemnitz due to security concerns, his attorney filed a motion for the charges to be dropped and S. to be set free, saying there was a lack of evidence against him.

No pleas are entered in the German trial system, but S.’s defense team told the court he was not involved in the crime, the dpa news agency reported.

Prosecutors argue the Syrian came to the aid of an Iraqi man who fell after a fight broke out between the Iraqi and Hillig for unknown reasons. The two foreigners are accused of then fatally stabbing him.

The Iraqi is being sought on an international arrest warrant.

Following the killing, thousands of neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and others assembled in Chemnitz to protest migration.

