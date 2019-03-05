202
Home » Europe News » Germany: man jailed for…

Germany: man jailed for fatal attack on homeless men

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 8:49 am 03/05/2019 08:49am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has convicted a man of manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and causing bodily harm for pouring gasoline over two homeless men and setting them alight outside a suburban railway station last year. One of the victims later died of his injuries.

The Berlin district court said 48-year-old Aleksandr T., a German-Russian dual citizen whose full name wasn’t released in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday over the July 22 attack at Schoeneweide station. It said that his motive was anger over a previous argument.

The court said the defendant was intoxicated at the time of the attack, but rejected his argument that he had stumbled and accidentally set the two men alight.

One of the victims died on Nov. 9.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!