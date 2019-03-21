Germany: 1 held on suspicion of making child porn

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany said Thursday they have released one man detained as part of a child pornography investigation, but are asking a court to keep another in jail on suspicion that…

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany said Thursday they have released one man detained as part of a child pornography investigation, but are asking a court to keep another in jail on suspicion that he distributed banned material online.

The men were detained in the Bavarian city of Wuerzburg on Wednesday. Police and prosecutors also searched 10 premises, including a child care center, according to German news agency dpa.

Authorities said the material found involved young boys and was circulated on the darknet, a part of the web accessible only with specialized identity-cloaking tools.

They said the man now being released had ties to the child care center.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.