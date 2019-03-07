202
Home » Europe News » German man gets life…

German man gets life for poisoning co-workers’ sandwiches

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 5:11 pm 03/07/2019 05:11pm
2 Shares

The man was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague's sandwich at a business in Germany.

BERLIN (AP) — A German man has been sentenced to life in prison for poisoning his co-workers’ sandwiches with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a coma and two others with serious kidney damage.

A judge at the regional court in Bielefeld, about 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin, found the 57-year-old defendant guilty Thursday of attempted murder and gave him the maximum possible sentence.

The man, identified only as Klaus O. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at a business in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.

When authorities searched his home, they found a primitive chemistry laboratory in the basement and a substance that Judge Georg Zimmermann described as “more dangerous than all combat agents used in World War II.”

O. refused to speak during his trial, and his motives remain unclear. Prosecutors believe he wanted to see his colleagues’ physical decline.

Two of them, a 27-year-old and the other age 67, suffered chronic kidney damage from poisoning with lead and cadmium. Both men face a heightened risk of cancer.

A 23-year-old trainee fell into a coma after ingesting mercury and has permanent brain damage.

German news agency dpa quoted the judge saying the court considered the crimes to be as serious as homicide. Zimmermann ordered that O. should remain in prison after completing the life sentence — which in Germany typically means serving 15 years — because he remains a danger to the public.

The defendant’s lawyers plan to appeal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News germany poisoning sandwiches World News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
500
10 things you didn’t know about St. Patrick’s Day
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays March 10-16
Today in History: March 14
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018