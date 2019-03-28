202
Home » Europe News » German air traffic control…

German air traffic control fixes software glitch

By The Associated Press March 28, 2019 4:23 am 03/28/2019 04:23am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s air traffic control agency says it has resolved a software problem that has forced it to reduce flight capacity over part of the country for the past week.

The Deutsche Flugsicherung agency said that the control center in Langen, just outside Frankfurt, returned to full normal operation early Thursday after a tried-and-tested earlier version of the software was installed.

Over recent days, the agency had reduced capacity in the air by 25 percent over southwestern Germany. That led to some flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest.

The agency stressed that safety was assured throughout and its other air traffic control centers in Germany weren’t affected.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Living News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!