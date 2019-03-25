202
French carnival workers riot over Le Mans fairground space

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 4:29 pm 03/25/2019 04:29pm
PARIS (AP) — Carnival workers have gone on a rampage during a fourth day of protests in the French city of Le Mans over the location designated for an annual fun fair.

The workers are angry that the city relegated fairground space for the carnival to the periphery of Le Mans.

TV channel France 3 reported that a crowd of protesters burned a van and hurled it at police officers Monday. The broadcaster says City Hall was evacuated for a second day.

Officers used tear gas and rubber pellet grenades to push back hundreds of demonstrators.

Carnival workers also blocked roads and access to the train station in Le Mans.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner denounced the rioting as “incredible violence.”

France has seen months of often violent anti-government demonstrations by grassroots protesters.

